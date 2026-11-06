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Strong first period steers rising Bruins past slumping Penguins
8 days ago
The visiting Boston Bruins finished the first period with three consecutive goals and never looked back in a convincing 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Pavel Zacha tallied twice and Elias Lindholm had the eventual game-winner to lead Boston to its third victory in a row. Morgan Geekie logged a goal and an assist for the Bruins. Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten also lit the lamp, and David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka both dished out two helpers.