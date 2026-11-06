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Growing traffic in Oviedo creates challenges for UCF commuters
By Kinsley Catarineau,8 days ago
For Micah Kovach, getting to a 9 a.m. class at UCF means leaving home an hour early to account for traffic, parking and the walk to class. Kovach, senior optics and photonics major, said his commute from home to campus typically takes about 45 minutes, including finding parking. When he first moved farther away from campus, 25 miles, he underestimated how long the school trip would take.