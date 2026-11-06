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Giants Prepare for Philadelphia as Isaiah Likely, Malik Nabers and a New-Look Offense Take Center Stage
By Randy Zellea,8 days ago
The New York Giants are heading into one of the most anticipated games on their schedule, preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rivalry that rarely needs additional motivation. For a team continuing to develop its identity under John Harbaugh, Sunday’s matchup represents an opportunity to measure its progress against a familiar division opponent in one of the most challenging environments in the NFL.