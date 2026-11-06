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Green River’s Strong Start Not Enough Against Sheridan
By Jayson Klepper,8 days ago
CASPER — Green River saw a two-set lead slip away Thursday afternoon, falling to Sheridan 3-2 in the opening round of the 4A State Volleyball Tournament in Casper. The Lady Wolves took control early, winning the first two sets before Sheridan responded with a dominant third set and carried that energy through the final two sets to claim the match. The loss sends Green River to the third-place bracket, where its path to a state title has ended, but the Lady Wolves still have an opportunity to extend their season and finish as high as third place.