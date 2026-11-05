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When SWAT isn’t coming anytime soon
By Jody O’Guinn,8 days ago
Those can be reassuring words when you are standing behind a patrol car at two in the morning watching a house where an armed suspect has decided he isn’t coming out. But in much of America, “on the way” does not mean an armored vehicle, tactical commander, negotiator, sniper team and medics will arrive in minutes. It may mean team members are being called from home, gathering equipment and driving across one or several counties.