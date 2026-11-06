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Bobcats Lose to Pioneers in Overtime to End Season
By Robert Andreacci,8 days ago
The Quinnipiac Field Hockey team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday to the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the NEC Tournament Semifinals. Sacred Heart Sophomore Emma-Rose Phillips scored her first goal of the season in overtime to defeat the Bobcats by a score of 2-1. The Pioneers will now advance to the NEC Tournament Championship, where they will play Wagner on Saturday.