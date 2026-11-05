undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER
By CV Weekly,3 days ago
What an October! From the 47th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest to celebrating local businesses, it was a month filled with unforgettable moments. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who braved the heat and joined us for Oktoberfest! We are especially grateful to our incredible sponsors including Babaians Law Firm and J’s Maintenance, along with our dedicated volunteers, committee members and vendors who helped bring this beloved tradition to life. It truly takes a village and we couldn’t do it without you!