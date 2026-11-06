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The Traitors: New Blood poisons its momentum
By Shannon Miller,8 days ago
A toast: to poison, paranoia, and the enduring human instinct to overthink every little sip. After last week’s slice of triumph courtesy of a seemingly awakened group of Faithfuls, “Playing Chess” is the episode where The Traitors: New Blood reminds viewers that old habits die hard. A celebratory feast withers into a poisoned-chalice standoff, the castle turns on itself in real time, and a promised showdown bubbles, but doesn’t come to a full boil. The hour certainly has its moments, but we’re mainly left with a largely forgettable episode that saves its biggest sin for the very end.