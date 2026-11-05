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High‑Speed Chase Ends Safely; Suspect Arrested
By Jamie Hambach,4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA (WJER) (Nov. 5, 2026) — A police chase that topped 100 miles per hour Tuesday evening ended without injuries, and the suspect is now in custody. Police Chief Tessa Pohovey says an officer ran the plates of a blue Ford hatchback on South Broadway and learned the owner had a felony warrant. The driver fled, leading officers from multiple agencies on a 20‑minute pursuit before police boxed him in on I‑77. A cruiser sustained only minor damage, and the suspect surrendered.
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