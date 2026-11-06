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PlayStation History: A Beautiful Book at a Difficult Turning Point
By architeg,8 days ago
PlayStation history gets a lavish 400-page celebration just as questions about ownership, physical media, and the brand’s future grow louder. Few gaming brands have a story as dramatic as PlayStation. In three decades, it went from an ambitious newcomer to one of the most recognizable names in entertainment. Yet this beautifully produced anniversary book arrives at a moment when the company’s relationship with its audience feels unusually fragile.