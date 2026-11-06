undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“They Schedule Like Cowards”: CFB Analyst Unloads on Curt Cignetti With Brutal Rant Over Indiana’s SEC Obsession
8 days ago
Curt Cignetti turned around Indiana football in just a couple of seasons, winning the program’s first national championship last season. He did so in incredible fashion, too, earning an impeccable undefeated record, beating Ohio State for the Big Ten title and being led by a Heisman Trophy-winning Fernando Mendoza.