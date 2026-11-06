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Park Rangers Have A Codeword For Lazy Tourists Who Call For A Rescue And Don't Need It
By Kirtana Menon,8 days ago
By some accounts, park rangers have one of the best jobs in the world, but rescues are one of the most daunting aspects of that job. Depending on factors like weather or difficulty in reaching the rescue spot, rangers may need to hike to conduct a rescue, or dangle on a rope from a helicopter to airlift people for medical attention. Imagine if, after all that effort, they find the hikers are actually just not up to the effort of coming back.