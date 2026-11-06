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“Desperate Lane Kiffin Strikes Again”: CFB Fans React as LSU Reportedly “Working to Add” Recently Axed Big 12 HC To Coaching Staff
8 days ago
As the LSU Tigers vie for a potential playoff berth this season, the program is taking no chances as it continues to strengthen its coaching staff. According to On3 Sports’ Thursday report, LSU is “working to add” Dave Aranda to its coaching staff, just a little over 10 days after his removal as the head coach of the Baylor Bears. Aranda, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2016 through 2019, will join forces with Kiffin in an analyst role.