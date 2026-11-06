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Xbox Series X-BITE Turns a Working Console Into a Giant Alligator
By architeg,8 days ago
Xbox Series X-BITE hides a working console inside a five-foot artificial alligator, complete with glowing eyes, bite marks, and a controller in its jaws. Most game consoles live predictable lives. They sit beneath a television, squeeze onto a shelf, or disappear into a cabinet beside a tangle of cables. The Xbox Series X-BITE takes the opposite approach. It doesn’t merely occupy the entertainment center—it demands to become the entertainment center.