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Men's Basketball Forces 13 turnovers, Records 10 Steals in 83-56 Loss at Notre Dame
8 days ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Mercyhurst (0-2) forced 13 turnovers and piled up 10 steals in an 83-56 loss to Notre Dame (2-0) on Thursday night. Notre Dame pulled away during a 6.4-minute second-half stretch, extending a 38-27 lead to 55-30, and finished with a 35-22 rebounding edge and 15 3-pointers. The Lakers' defense disrupted the Fighting Irish all night, and they scored 33 points after halftime following a 23-point first half.