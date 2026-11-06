undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Arch Manning Doesn’t See It”: Insider Makes Surprising Claim About Texas QB’s Future if Steve Sarkisian Remains Head Coach
8 days ago
Arch Manning’s future in Texas after his underwhelming play in 2026 has led to speculation. Entering this season, it was expected that Manning would lead Texas to the College Football Playoff and then declare for the NFL draft. However, after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the consensus has been that Manning should return to school for one more year.