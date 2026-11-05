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Anchorage Digital Files With NFA to Offer Regulated Bitcoin and Ether Options
By Abdelaziz Fathi,8 days ago
Anchorage Digital has applied to register a new swap dealer with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as the institutional crypto platform looks to bring its growing bitcoin and ether options business under the federal framework used by traditional derivatives dealers. Anchorage Digital Swap Dealer, LLC submitted the application through the...