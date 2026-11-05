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Micron and Sandisk Face Value-Trap Fears Trade at 5x Earnings as Investors Fear a Memory Downturn
By Abdelaziz Fathi,6 days ago
Micron and Sandisk Trade Near 5x Earnings as Memory Investors Price a 2027 Downturn. Micron and Sandisk have fallen to forward earnings multiples of roughly five times even as both companies report record revenue, margins and data-center demand, leaving investors to decide whether the stocks are unusually cheap or simply displaying a familiar feature of the memory cycle: the lowest P/E often arrives close to peak earnings.