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Hong Kong Passes Law Requiring Crypto Exchanges to Report Customer Tax Data
By Abdelaziz Fathi,7 days ago
Hong Kong has passed legislation requiring crypto exchanges and other covered service providers to collect detailed customer and transaction information from 2027, with the data set to enter automatic exchanges with overseas tax authorities from 2028. The Legislative Council passed the Inland Revenue amendment on November 4, implementing the Organisation...