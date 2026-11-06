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Gameforge Announces New Limited-Time NosTale Server
By QuintLyn Bowers,8 days ago
Today, Gameforge announced that a new time-limited NosTale server will be launching on November 18. The FrosTale server will run for 10 weeks, offering players the chance to quickly level a character from level 81. It features permanent server boosts a free Battle Pass, and access to the winter Raid Festival. Said festival consists of 10 popular seasonal raids.