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ATP Paris Best Bets Including Taylor Fritz Vs Carlos Alcaraz
By Matt Zemek,8 days ago
The ATP Paris Masters tournament continues in France. This is the last 1,000-point tournament of the year and is the last regular tour event of the tennis season for most of the top pros other than the eight men who qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The Davis Cup is later in November, but that’s not a regular tour stop. For a lot of tennis players, this week in the City of Light is the finale for the calendar year, a final chance to bank significant points and prize money going into the offseason. This is always an interesting tournament because every player competing in Paris knows this is it for the year. Even the players who advance to the ATP Finals can really pour themselves into the action in France, because they get a week off before the ATP Finals begin. Whatever is left in the tank gets emptied this week. It makes for interesting matches and an ample supply of drama. We have seen a ton of upsets this week with seeded players crashing out left and right before the quarterfinals.