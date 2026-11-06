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Raiders' Nakobe Dean: Notches 12 takedowns in victory
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Dean recorded 12 total tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 38-33 victory against the Jets. Dean was able to notch exactly 12 stops for the fourth game in a row and fifth time this season. The linebacker is out to a great start to his first campaign in Las Vegas, registering 80 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding an interception and three forced fumbles over eight contests so far.