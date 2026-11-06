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Former elections director helps navigate Pitt County through the midterms
By WITN Web Team,8 days ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dave Davis retired as the Director of Pitt County Elections in January but found himself back in the role during this week’s midterm elections. Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher says Davis was tapped to step in while current director, Janet Turner, is out for personal reasons that she says are not subject to public disclosure.