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John Deere to Close Two Iowa Factories, Reshuffle Midwest Manufacturing Operations
By Eric Pfeiffer,8 days ago
John Deere’s latest manufacturing restructuring is sending a powerful signal across the Midwest: even the nation’s agricultural machinery giant is adjusting its manufacturing footprint as the farm economy struggles and equipment demand remains under pressure. The Moline, Illinois-based company announced plans to close two Iowa manufacturing facilities, relocate...