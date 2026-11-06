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Democrat Eliott Rodriguez demands Miami-Dade election supervisor recuse herself from CD-27 recount
By WLRN Public Media,8 days ago
Democratic congressional candidate Eliott Rodriguez is demanding that Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia recuse herself from the recount of Florida’s 27th Congressional District race. Republican incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar currently leads Rodriguez by 1,116, triggering a recount of the race that has drawn national media attention. The...
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