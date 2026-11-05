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FORECAST: Freezing temperatures possible this weekend
By David Wolter,8 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some patchy fog is possible tonight. A cold front will arrive early Friday and bring us some cooler weather for the afternoon. The front will not produce much more than some very light showers, but there will be a fair amount of cloud cover around during the day. That is going to keep many locations from even reaching 60 degrees. It could be our coolest day since late March.