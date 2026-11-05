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Holidays in Manayunk: Main Street Shines Bright
6 days ago
Manayunk is going big this holiday season – from a lights competition to trolley rides, fun runs, meet & greets, and more. Philadelphia, PA – Let it snow, let it snow, Philly! Manayunk Development Corporation presents Holidays in Manayunk, featuring six weeks of festivities that have you thinking you stepped right into a Hallmark movie. Starting on November 19, Manayunk kicks off the season with their Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring live performances along with SNOW on Main Street, a giant twinkling tree, glow gi veaways, hot cocoa, and Santa himself at a meet & greet and photo-op in front of the tree! Manayunk Gets Lit lights up Main Street as 40+ businesses compete to see who has the most bling on the block. Get Lit weekends start December 4th and run Friday and Saturday nights through December 19. Each weekend will feature all the twinkling lights, food and drink deals, shopping specials, singalongs and the return of the complimentary Manayunk Jolly Trolley! Take in the lights and get ready to shop, dine, and be merry as you ride down Main Street in the Jolly Trolley that will stop along Main Street at your favorite businesses.