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Fall Hunting in Maryland is Underway
4 days ago
Click on any of the topics below for more information:. Fall Hunting is Underway in Maryland!November means deer hunting – Maryland’s 2026 Junior Deer Hunt opens November 14 and Maryland’s two-week firearms season begins Nov. 28. Also this month, Maryland offers the first of two special waterfowl hunting day for youth, veterans, and military personnel on Nov. 7, and rabbit season opens Nov. 8.Regulations, seasons, and bag limits can be found in the online Hunting and Trapping Guide for 2026-27.Visit MD Outdoors to purchase your 2026-27 hunting license.Also, you can still order our Limited Edition MD250 Hard Card, only available this year.