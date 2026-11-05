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THREE WOLVES CLAIM NSIC VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
5 days ago
Burnsville, Minn. – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2026 All-Conference volleyball teams with three Northern State University student-athletes honored. Linnea Nesheim, Katelyn Schroeder, and Ava Nilsson each made NSIC First Team All-Conference. NSU is on the verge of their seventh 20-win season under head coach Brent Aldridge, who notched win number 300 at Northern on October 27 with a sweep over Minot State. The team stands at fourth in the NSIC standings with a 19-7 overall record and a 14-4 conference record; they are also receiving 23 votes in the week 10 AVCA Coaches Poll.