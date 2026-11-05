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Anako Opens in Little River With a Filipino Menu Shaped by Its Chefs
By Livi Miller,7 days ago
Anako, a modern Filipino restaurant from chefs Leicel Ros and Nancy Dominguez, opened October 22 at 8222 NE Second Ave. in Little River with partner Nidal Barake. The restaurant follows the pair’s pandemic-era Miami pop-ups and their work at Sili in Wynwood’s 1-800-Lucky food hall. It is their first sit-down restaurant together, according to Made By Magazine; Miami New Times also reported on the opening and the couple’s earlier projects.