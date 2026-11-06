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Chevrolet Express 1500 Custom Conversion Van
8 days ago
127,000 Miles | Exceptional Condition | No other like it. This custom conversion van has been my pride and joy for the past six years. I have owned many vans, but this one is my favorite. It has always drawn compliments wherever I traveled. People routinely stop to admire it or give a thumbs-up as they pass. We no longer migrate to the south with the other snowbirds, and that is the main reason I am selling it. The van is in exceptional condition with a beautiful high-gloss finish, custom pinstriping, four captain’s chairs, and a rear bench seat that folds into a bed. Perfect for road trips, camping, day trips, or simply traveling in comfort.