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World’s Largest Pickle Party Coming to Philadelphia
6 days ago
Get your brine on, Philly. The Big Dill®, The World’s Largest Pickle Party®, is bringing its biggest celebration ever home to Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, from 1:00pm to 9:00pm, at Stateside Live! in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, taking over National Pickle Day itself. This is not your traditional food festival. It is a full-blown pickle party, with unlimited sampling of more than 100 pickle varieties on Pickle Row, more than 50 vendors serving everything from pickle pizza and deep-fried pickle egg rolls to pickle pierogies and pickle milkshakes, a Pickle RAVE with DJ Jay Roy, VIP pickle brunch, pickle beer and ritas, live music from Shot of Southern and the South Philly String Band, the World Pickle Eating Championship®, the Brine Chug Challenge, mechanical pickle rides, TikTok’s Pickle Priest blessing pickles, a 25-foot inflatable pickle jar named Big Brine, Jameson Pickle Backs and Evil Genius pickle beer for the 21+ crowd, and the Parade of the Pickles, where Philadelphians in numbered pickle suits will try to set a world record. Tickets start at $29.99 and are on sale now at bigdill.com.