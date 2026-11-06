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Covenant House Pitches 76 Apartments for Homeless Youth in Fort Lauderdale
By Carlos Mendez,8 days ago
Covenant House is seeking approval to build 76 garden-style apartments in Fort Lauderdale. The proposal also calls for 500 square feet of commercial space alongside the residential units. The proposal was covered by The Business Journals, whose real estate editor Brian Bandell covers South Florida commercial development. Covenant House Florida...
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