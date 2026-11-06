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Packers-Patriots preview: Man coverage 'chess match' leads intriguing scheme battle
By Nate TiceMatt Harmon,8 days ago
Packers-Patriots preview: Man coverage 'chess match' leads intriguing scheme battle. Yahoo Sports NFL analyst Nate Tice and Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon discuss how New England could try to slow down Green Bay's pair of talented wideouts - with Christian Gonzalez traveling with Christian Watson and Carlton Davis getting physical with Matthew Golden. Check out the full conversation on "Football 301" - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.