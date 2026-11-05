undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rick Chavez Zbur reelected to California State Assembly District 51 seat
By Victor Simoes,7 days ago
This post was updated Nov. 6 at 9:28 a.m. Democrat Rick Chavez Zbur was reelected to the California State Assembly District 51 seat Thursday. Zbur, whose district includes UCLA and its surrounding communities, received 61.5% of the vote as of Thursday evening, according to the Associated Press. His platform includes combating heightened immigration enforcement activity, promoting reproductive rights and providing more employment opportunities, according to his campaign website.