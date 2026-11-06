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Checking the Mailbox for a ‘Letter From David’
By Gabrielle Johnsen,8 days ago
Fandom is a delicate pursuit. It’s a an up-and-coming rockstar who rises to fame thanks to the unwavering passion of diehard fans. These fans then bemoan their limited access to the star; restricted as they are, they may only reach their idol through albums, music videos and interviews. But every so often, one true believer gets lucky enough to make contact with the object of his idolatry. In the solo show Letter From David, co-writer and star Albie Selznick anthologizes his own lifelong passion, treading carefully on a tightrope that he hopes will lead him straight to David Bowie.