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Nintendo Reports Nearly 130 Million Annual Playing Users Across Switch Platforms
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has reported that their combined Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms reached approximately 129 million annual playing users. Nintendo also emphasizes that maintaining an active player base is just as important as expanding hardware adoption. According to Nintendo,...