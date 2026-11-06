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Queer Things to Do in Houston: Nov 5–11
By Staff Reporters,8 days ago
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Add your event to the OutSmart Calendar (it’s free), or email us at [email protected]. Katy Pride hosts a night of karaoke, coffee and community in Historic Downtown Katy. Grab the mic or cheer from the couch, everyone’s welcome. Drinks available for purchase from Serene Beans. Free; donations appreciated. Moon Girl Boutique, 5722 3rd St., Katy. 6–8 p.m.