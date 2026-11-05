undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ontario’s Lecce warns that Democrats offer no tariff cure
By Frédéric Tomesco,7 days ago
Canada shouldn’t expect the United States to lift tariffs simply because Democrats won control of Congress, Ontario Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce said. Speaking two days after the U.S. midterm elections, Lecce said the outcome could strengthen Prime Minister Mark Carney’s negotiating position. Still, protectionism runs through both major U.S. political parties, which will leave Canadian exporters exposed even after President Donald Trump leaves office, he cautioned.