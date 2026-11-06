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Nintendo says Mario's movies have reached $2 billion at the box office, and helped reach a new, larger audience
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has talked more about the success and importance of the Mario movies. Nintendo says that Mario’s movies have greatly expanded their touchpoints with consumers. The combined worldwide box-office revenue of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has exceeded 2 billion U.S. dollars, which shows that they’ve not only reached a larger audience, but also given Nintendo an opportunity for people to get to know Mario, including those in regions where the company’s dedicated video game platform business has had limited reach. Nintendo also says the films also got Mario in front of people who do not normally play games.