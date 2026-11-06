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Nintendo says Switch 2 third party lineup reflects the power of the platform and their improved relationships with other companies
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has shared some thoughts on the third party lineup available on Switch 2. According to Furukawa, many third-party titles have been released since the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, and this year, the system has increasingly seen multiplatform releases with more demanding hardware requirements at the same time as other platforms. Furukawa says they’ve also seen new titles developed for Nintendo Switch 2 that take advantage of its distinctive hardware features.