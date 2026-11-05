undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Best Player Props for MacKinnon and Toews
By Nate Lundy,7 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena tonight to host the Nashville Predators in a familiar matchup. Colorado enters the night with a 9-6-1 record through 16 games, driven by a consistent offense that is averaging 4.13 goals and generating 30.5 shots per contest. Nashville arrives in Denver at 6-4-5 after 15 games, largely playing tightly contested hockey with exactly 45 goals scored and 45 goals allowed on the season.