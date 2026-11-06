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10 Things About Dr. Diana Cornejo-Sanchez & High Tech High Foundation
By Lori Walton,8 days ago
The High Tech High Foundation advances educational equity and innovation by investing in students and educators across High Tech High’s sixteen TK–12 schools and Graduate School of Education, strengthening transformative learning locally and globally. At its heart, High Tech High is about reimagining what school can be – where students are known, challenged, and empowered to shape the future. Dr. Diana Cornejo-Sanchez is the CEO of High Tech High Schools.