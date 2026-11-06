undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nintendo says Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream had a "major impact" on their business, and reached more people than they expected
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa spoke about first party software, and took a moment to specifically call out Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has already sold over 8.8 million copies for Nintendo since it launched in April, showing it’s...