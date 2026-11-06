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Nintendo mobile apps/games reach 980+ million downloads
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has shared some more insight into Nintendo’s efforts on mobile platforms. Furukawa says that mobile apps are an important touchpoint for consumers around the world to become familiar with Nintendo IP. To date, Nintendo have offered their services in 164 countries and regions, including places that cannot be easily reached through the company’s dedicated video game business. This has helped Nintendo’s mobile games/apps to exceed 980 million downloads worldwide.