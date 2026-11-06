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Nintendo Plans More Ways to Celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 40th Anniversary
8 days ago
Nintendo has outlined plans for a broader celebration of The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary, revealing that its initiatives will extend beyond video games. According to the company’s latest financial report, celebrations will take place throughout this year and the next one, looking to offer fans more opportunities to experience the series through different forms of entertainment and merchandise.