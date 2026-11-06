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Nintendo plans to "continue delivering movies in the years that follow"
8 days ago
Following Nintendo’s most recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa took a moment to discuss the slate of movies Nintendo has in the works. Furukawa said that as announced, a live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda is scheduled for release on April 30th, 2027, but that’s not all. While the president didn’t get into specifics, Furukawa did say that Nintendo “plan to continue delivering movies in the years that follow.”