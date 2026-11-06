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HOZO Hobby Knife Pairs Push-Button Blade Changes With a Fold-Out Workspace
By JC Torres,8 days ago
Small craft projects have a funny way of spreading across a table. Pieces of cardboard become a miniature building, and suddenly the knife, spare blades, and cutting mat all need their space. HOZO’s Hobby Knife design brings those essentials together, putting together a press-to-release mechanism for changing blades with a carrying case that unfolds into a cutting station. It’s a welcome design for tables with other jobs.