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Windham-Raymond School Board vote against naming school after children's advocate
By WGME Staff,8 days ago
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham's new middle school will not be named after a long-time child advocate in Maine. Wednesday night, the Windham-Raymond School Board voted against naming the school after Bill Diamond. They instead approved the name Windham-Raymond Middle School. Diamond, who died last year at 80, represented both Windham...