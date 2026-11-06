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Republican Candidates Win Delaware County in Tuesday’s Election
By Janelle Tucker,8 days ago
U.S. Senate – Delaware County chose Ashley Hinson with 61 percent of the vote. U.S. House District 2 – Delaware County chose Joe Mitchell with 61 percent of the vote. Delaware County also chose Paul Pate for Secretary of State with 69 percent, Chris Cournoyer for State Auditor with 63 percent, Roby Smith of State Treasurer 65 percent, Mike Naig for Ag Secretary with 69 percent and Brenna Bird for Attorney General with 62 percent. Craig Johnson also won Delaware County for the State House District 67 race with 67 percent of the vote.